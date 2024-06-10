On June 3, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal welcomed their first child together. The couple, who got married in 2021, became parents to a baby girl this month. Wishes and love started pouring in from the industry, friends, and fans. The actor and his family are quite elated as they welcome a new member to their house.

A new family member means new beginnings. It looks like Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal want to make sure their child gets the best things in life. Reportedly, the Bawaal star is all set to shift to a new house in Mumbai. The house that he is planning to rent belongs to actor Hrithik Roshan. So far, the couple has been living in an apartment in Juhu, which Varun bought in 2017.

Varun Dhawan to Rent Hrithik Roshan’s House In Mumbai?

A report mentions that Varun Dhawan will be renting Hrithik Roshan’s house in Juhu. The Vikram Vedha actor is currently staying there. The duo will soon be moving to the sea-facing house and have new celebrity neighbours (Akshay Kumar & Sajid Nadiadwala).

The Bhediya star will be renting Hrithik’s new house, a source told Hindustan Times, “Varun and Natasha will be shifting into this house with their daughter. It is a sea-facing apartment currently occupied by Hrithik, who is moving to another apartment in the same location, Juhu. VD and family will have actor Akshay Kumar and producer Sajid Nadiadwala as neighbours, who are residing in the same building.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will be next seen in Baby John. Directed by Kalees, the action thriller also stars Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi. Varun also has Bhediya 2 in the pipeline. It is a sequel to his 2022 creature comedy, directed by Amar Kaushik.

