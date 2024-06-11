Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan led Kalki 2898 AD is the next big affair at the Indian box office. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the epic science fiction action film is expected to set new milestones for Indian cinema. Makers have now pulled off a smart strategy to boost collections in Andhra Pradesh. Scroll below for all the exciting details!

The much-awaited trailer was released last evening, creating a storm in the digital world. It was high in production value, and one could very well justify why the sci-fi action drama is touted to be the most expensive Indian film ever made. An earth-shattering opening is indeed on the cards, but all eyes are on how the film will fare in its lifetime.

Kalki 2898 AD Early AM Shows in Andhra Pradesh

As previously reported, the Lok Sabha 2024 election results were expected to benefit this Nag Ashwin directorial. In a recent move, the makers are planning to revive the 1 AM shows in Andhra Pradesh. The Prabhas mania is very well known to viewers, so this strategy will surely bombard theatres with footfalls.

The first day, the first show is the real deal in such big-budget movies. With a strong cast including superstars like Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, additional shows will only leave fans excited, who otherwise would have had a sleepless night before an early morning show!

As per The Hans India, Nag Ashwin and team are constantly in touch with distributors and theatre owners to ensure smooth scheduling and operation of these 1 AM morning shows. This also is a sign that the Telugu industry is broadening its horizon and welcoming changes that will help boost its overall revenue.

More about Kalki 2898 AD

The epic science fiction saga will be released in theatres on June 27, 2024. The trailer was released last evening and fans have already declared it a huge box office blockbuster.

