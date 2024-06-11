Kalki 2898 AD trailer was released last evening, and it is majestic! Starring Prabhas in the leading role, the Nag Ashwin directorial is being lauded for its high production value, character looks, and strong background score. Some others are complaining about its similarities to Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet led Dune. Scroll below for a detailed verdict!

Apart from Prabhas, Kalki 2898 AD also stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. The epic science fiction action film is slated for a theatrical release on June 27, 2025. A storm is expected at the box office, but it also largely depends on the buzz created by the pre-release promo.

Kalki 2898 AD Trailer Verdict

One thing is undisputed: Nag Ashwin has created a film that is at par with Hollywood standards. The enormous sets, VFX, BGM, and costumes are among other factors being largely praised by the masses. However, one factor that could hold this dystopian story back is its complex storyline.

Kalki 2898 AD trailer was released last evening at 7PM. Within 16 hours, the promo has clocked over 10 million views on YouTube. The verdict, however, remains slightly mixed.

A user called it, “Is This TollyWood Or Hollywood? This Trailer Is Crazy”

Another reacted, “Kamal Haasan + Amitabh Bachchan + Prabhas ( Darling) = Pure Goosebumps”

“HOLLYWOOD MOVIE 2000CRS LOADING… MARVEL COMEDY,CHARACTERS + AVATAR GRAPHICS = KALKI.#RECORDSDARLING…,” a viewer commented.

A fan wrote, “Trailer of the Decade Blockbuster Trailer”

However, some fans remained confused because of the complexity in the storyline.

A user reviewed Kalki 2898 AD trailer and shared, “I hate to say it, but this trailer was disappointing. The VFX looked cheap in several scenes, the dialogues seemed childish, and it felt like a Blade Runner 2049 plot set in a Dune world, with a bounty hunter searching for a child born from an unusual individual who could change humanity’s perception of existence. Nonetheless, I’m still looking forward to the film and hope it proves me wrong by being original, though the graphics seem beyond saving.”

A confused viewer questioned, “Who is Kalki Avatar inside deepika or prabhas”

A viewer called it, “Lite version of Dune”

“If kalki takes birth from Dp.. Then what is the role of prabas in sequels?.. Vfx decent but Prabas flying scene.. Sooo non sync 2d animation,” another asked.

What are your thoughts on the trailer?

