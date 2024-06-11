2024 has belonged to Prithviraj Sukumaran. The multifaceted actor has taken the Malayalam film industry by storm, delivering two back-to-back highest-grossers in a mere six months. This phenomenal run has solidified his position as a box office king and cemented his reputation for picking projects that resonate with audiences and critics alike.

Prithviraj kicked off the year with a bang. His first release, Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life, directed by Blessy, emerged as a global phenomenon. The film, co-starring Amala Paul and portraying the struggles of migrant workers in the Middle East, struck a chord with viewers worldwide.

Aadujeevitham went on to shatter box office records, grossing a remarkable 160.08 crore worldwide. This exceptional performance secured the film the coveted third position on the all-time highest-grossing Malayalam films list, a testament to its powerful story and Prithviraj’s captivating performance.

Not content with one blockbuster, Prithviraj followed up his success with another box office juggernaut – Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil. Helmed by Vipin Das, this family drama, co-starring Basil Joseph, Nikhila Vimal, Anaswara Rajan and Yogi Babu (in his Malayalam debut), has captured the hearts of audiences across generations. Having slowed down a bit in theatres, the film has already amassed 46.55 crore net in India and a remarkable 34 crore overseas, pushing its worldwide gross to an impressive 88.92 crore. Currently sitting at number eight on the top 10 list, Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil has the potential to climb one step higher, further solidifying Prithviraj’s box office dominance.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Malayalam films at the worldwide box office:

Manjummel Boys (2024) – 241.56 crores gross 2018 (2023) – 181 crores gross The Goat Life (2024) – 160.08 crores gross Aavesham (2024) – 156.48 crores gross Pulimurugan (2016) – 140 crores gross Premalu (2024) – 132.39 crores gross Lucifer (2019) – 128 crores gross Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil (2024) – 88.92 crores gross (Still running) Bheeshma Parvam (2022) – 88.50 crores gross Neru (2023) – 86 crores gross

Prithviraj Sukumaran Films In 2024 – 249 Crore and Counting

Looking at the bigger picture, Prithviraj’s contribution to Malayalam cinema in 2024 is truly remarkable. His films have generated a staggering 249 crore within just six months, highlighting his immense popularity and audience trust. But Prithviraj’s success extends beyond just numbers. Both Aadujeevitham and Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil have received critical acclaim, showcasing his exceptional ability to choose impactful stories.

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s upcoming films

Prithviraj’s success isn’t just limited to box office dominance. He’s also known for his diverse filmography, consistently pushing boundaries and taking on challenging roles. This quality is evident in his upcoming projects, which include the highly anticipated Vilayath Buddha. Directed by Jayan Nambiyar, the film is based on a novel by G. R. Indugopan and revolves around a conflict between two lead characters, Prithviraj’s Double Mohanan and Kottayam Ramesh’s Bhaskaran Maash, over the ownership of a sandalwood tree.

Other than Prithviraj, the film has Anu Mohan and Priyamvada Krishnan in prominent roles. Vilayath Buddha is rumoured to be released later this year, and with Prithviraj’s track record, it’s safe to say that it has the potential to be another feather in his already impressive cap.

He is also set to make his foray into Telugu cinema as an antagonist in Prabhas’s Salaar 2, which will be released on September 28th. Prithviraj continues to be a driving force in Indian cinema, captivating audiences and leaving an indelible mark on the industry.

