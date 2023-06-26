Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran will undergo a keyhole surgery on his injured leg on Monday.

Prithviraj suffered the injury while shooting a stunt scene on Sunday at Idukki for the film ‘Vilayath Buddha’.

After preliminary first aid, the actor was shifted to a premier hospital here and after examination the doctors decided to go forward with a keyhole surgery.

The shooting for Vilayath Buddha has been wound up and will resume after the actor returns from injury.

According to the doctors, it will take a while for Prithviraj Sukumaran to return as it might take a while for him to don the grease paint again.

Prithviraj Sukumaran is also set to share the screen space with Prabhas in the upcoming film Salaar. Apart from the two, the movie will also star Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu. Helmed by KGF fame Prashanth Neel, the movie is set to hit the theatres on September 28, 2023.

