This is truly unbelievable. Munjya is practically showing the best trending for any movie that has released this year, be it from any language, and that too when it started from a good number on Friday. If a film opens at 1 crore and then does 1 crore on Monday then it’s one thing but when you get a start of 4.21 crores (including Thursday late-night shows) and then gain 4.11 crores on Monday then you know that there is going to be something remarkable in days to come.

That’s expected out of this horror comedy which has managed to hold extraordinarily well on Monday with solid word of mouth amongst audiences. The best part is that Munjya has started spreading across the boundaries and there are so many unexplored territories where it’s yet to reach out. In fact, one could have well imagined that the shows would increase for the film in a week to come, but then the arrival of Chandu Champion this Friday means that for now, the shows won’t be increased, but then they wouldn’t go down either.

With 24.15 crores in its kitty already, this low-budget film will soon become a ‘Plus’. The manner in which it’s currently going, though, a total of at least 75 crores is on the cards, and once that happens, a ‘Super-Hit’ tag will be there for the taking as well.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

