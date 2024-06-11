Tamil action thriller Garudan, starring Soori, M. Sasikumar, and Unni Mukundan, witnessed a significant drop in collections on its second Monday. After earning a decent 3 crore on its second Sunday, the film saw a dip of almost 58%, collecting 1.25 crore on the following Monday.

While this is a typical trend for weekday collections, Garudan will need to maintain a steady pace throughout the week to achieve a respectable total for its second week.

Despite the Monday drop, the film has managed to accumulate a total of 32.80 crore in India across its first 11 days. Adding its overseas collections of 6.25 crore and the gross India total of 38.70 crore, Garudan’s worldwide earnings stand at 44.95 crore.

Garudan Dominates Tamil Nadu Box Office

Garudan continues to impress audiences in its home state of Tamil Nadu! After a strong first week, the film maintained its momentum during its second weekend, grossing a whopping Rs. 8.75 crore. This impressive performance places Garudan as the second-highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024 in the state, surpassing the mighty Ayalaan!

With this phenomenal run, Garudan’s total collection in Tamil Nadu has climbed to a staggering Rs. 35 crore. This puts the film within striking distance of another milestone – becoming the highest-grossing film for lead actor Soori in the state. Currently, Viduthalai: Part One holds that title, but Garudan needs to collect just Rs. 5 crore more to dethrone it.

This box office dominance is a testament to the film’s appeal to Tamil audiences. With strong performances from Soori, M. Sasikumar, and Unni Mukundan, and a captivating story, Garudan has managed to carve a niche for itself in a competitive market.

Garudan’s Inches Closer To 50 Crore Mark

Garudan is now inching closer to the 50 crore milestone. However, it faces stiff competition from established names like Aranmanai 4 (92.50 crore), Ayalaan (76.41 crore), and Captain Miller (67.99 crore) in the race for the top spot among Tamil films this year.

Here’s how Garudan stacks up against other Tamil films released in 2024 (as of Day 11):

Aranmanai 4: 92.50 crore Ayalaan: 76.41 crore Captain Miller: 67.99 crore Garudan: 44.95 crore (After Day 11) Lal Salaam: 33.65 crore

While currently placed fourth, Garudan has a chance to climb the ranks if it can pick up steam in the coming days.

