Garudan Box Office Worldwide (After 10 Days): Dethrones Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam To Become 4th Highest Tamil Grosser Of 2024

Soori’s action-thriller Garudan has taken the box office by storm, solidifying its place as one of the top Tamil films of 2024. In just ten days, the film has amassed a staggering 43.47 crore worldwide, becoming the fourth highest-grossing Tamil movie globally this year. Read on!

Garudan, directed by R.S. Durai Senthilkumar with a story co-written by Vetrimaaran, is an action-drama that follows the lives of childhood friends Aadhi and Karuna. The film explores themes of loyalty and betrayal as their bond is tested by unforeseen circumstances. Soori plays a pivotal role alongside a supporting cast featuring Sasikumar, Unni Mukundan, Roshini Haripriyan, and Sshivada.

Garudan’s domestic performance has been particularly impressive. The film garnered a strong 23.55 crore in its first week and maintained its momentum throughout the second. A solid opening on Day 8 (2 crore) continued with a rise to 3 crore on Saturday and remained steady at 3 crore on Sunday. This consistent performance reflects positive audience reception and strong word-of-mouth buzz.

The film’s domestic net total currently stands at a commendable 31.55 crore. Adding the overseas earnings of 6.25 crore, Garudan’s global gross reaches a remarkable 43.47 crore. This achievement surpasses Rajinikanth’s Lal Salaam, which previously held the fifth spot with 33.65 crore worldwide.

Looking towards the competition, Garudan trails behind heavyweights like Aranmanai 4 (92.50 crore), Ayalaan (76.41 crore), and Captain Miller (67.99 crore). However, with its strong start and positive public reception, Garudan has the potential to climb even higher in the rankings.

List of Highest-Grossing Tamil Films (Worldwide) Of 2024

Aranmanai 4: 92.50 crore

Ayalaan: 76.41 crore

Captain Miller: 67.99 crore

Garudan: 43.47 crore

Lal Salaam: 33.65 crore

Star: 25.92 crore

Siren: 20.13 crore

Rathnam: 18.08 crore

Soori’s Garudan is proving to be a box office winner, captivating audiences and leaving its mark on the Tamil film industry. As the film continues its run in theatres, it will be interesting to see if it can further solidify its position among the top-grossing Tamil films of 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

