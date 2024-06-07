Garudan Box Office Collection Day 7: Soori's Film Recovers Cost, Making 16% Profit, Leaving Big-Budget Films In The Dust!

Soori’s action-comedy Garudan has soared past expectations, emerging as a surprise hit in the crowded Tamil film market. The film, directed by Durai Senthil Kumar and produced by Grass Root Film Company and Lark Studios, has not only recovered its estimated budget of 20 crore but is already turning a profit. Read on!

Garudan opened strong, pulling in a decent first-week collection of 23.20 crore. Despite facing competition from Hit List, which only managed a meagre 1.2 crore in its first week, Garudan captured audience interest with its blend of action and comedy. This is further evident by its healthy 16.73% Tamil occupancy rate on the first Thursday, indicating sustained audience engagement.

The film stars Soori Muthuchamy, M. Sasikumar, and Unni Mukundan, and their combined star power seems to have resonated with viewers. While it may not challenge the dominance of blockbusters like Aranmanai 4 or Ayalaan, Garudan has comfortably secured its place amongst the top five Tamil grossers of 2024 so far.

Here’s a look at the current top five:

1. Aranmanai 4 – 65.58 crore

2. Ayalaan – 49.50 crore

3. Captain Miller – 43.00 crore

4. Garudan – 23.20 crore (still running in theatres)

5. Star – 19.81 crore

Garudan Recovers Cost In 7 Days

The film’s success is particularly noteworthy considering its budget. Having already recovered its investment within a week, Garudan is now generating profits for its makers. This translates to a commendable 16% profit margin within just seven days, highlighting the film’s potential for continued financial success.

With Garudan still running in theatres, its final box-office performance remains to be seen. However, based on its current trajectory, the film is poised to become a profitable venture for its producers. This success story serves as a testament to Soori’s star power and the audience’s appetite for well-crafted action-comedy films.

