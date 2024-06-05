After a dull period, Kollywood found a good success in the form of Aranmanai 4. Starring Tamannaah Bhatia, Sundar C, and, Raashii Khanna, the horror comedy has emerged a true winner at the worldwide box office and its current collection has already gone beyond the 90 crores gross mark. Amid this, the film is reportedly ready to make a huge noise on OTT. Keep reading to know more!

Reception of Aranmanai 4

Directed by Sundar C, the film was released in theatres on 3rd May. Upon its arrival, the film received mixed to positive reviews from critics. Among audiences, it received decent word-of-mouth, which did its job as the horror comedy sustained well after a good opening weekend. At the box office, it has already earned healthy profits.

When is Aranmanai 4 releasing on OTT?

After fetching good money through the theatrical run, Aranmanai 4 is reportedly set for its grand OTT arrival. Even though the date is not officially confirmed, the film is likely to arrive on OTT on the 14th or 15th of June, as per Track Tollywood’s report. It’ll be streaming live only on Disney+Hotstar.

Performance at the worldwide box office

As per the last update, the Tamannaah Bhatia and Raashii Khanna starrer had amassed 63.48 crores net at the Indian box office. Including taxes, the collection stands at 74.90 crores gross. Combining the overseas collection, the worldwide total stands at 92.50 crores gross.

Even though Aranmanai 4 has slowed down globally, there’s a chance of hitting the 100 crore milestone as the distance could be covered even at a slower pace.

More about Aranmanai 4

After the success in the Tamil version, the film was released in the Hindi dubbed version on 31st May. However, the performance has been poor so far as it is yet to cross 1 crore mark.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas’ Magnum Opus To Enjoy A Massive Boost At The Box Office Due To Andhra Pradesh’s Election Result?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News