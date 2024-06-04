Kalki 2898 AD is expected to achieve all-new milestones at the box office. Starring Prabhas in the leading role, the anticipation is sky-high and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it the biggest outing of Indian cinema. But will the epic sci-fi action film face any impact due to the Lok Sabha Elections 2024? Scroll below for a detailed analysis!

The results of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are out, and many of our actors turned politicians and emerged victorious. The list includes Kangana Ranaut, Arun Govil, Hema Malini, and Ravi Kishan. Even Pawan Kalyan fought for the Pithapuram constituency of Andhra Pradesh and registered a sweeping victory.

Kalki 2898 AD is slated for a theatrical release on June 27, 2024. With the new government, it is likely that the film will also face consequences – good or bad. As per a report by 123 Telugu, producer Ashwini Dutt recently met the government of Andhra Pradesh to discuss the increasing ticket prices.

As per the early trends, the NDA alliance is likely to win the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Andhra Pradesh. Fans would know that Ashwini Dutt is a supporter of the Telugu Dasam Party. The party has a high chance of forming a government in the state, and if that happens, Kalki 2898 AD will reap benefits! And with increased ticket prices among other factors, its going to be a bumper affair at the box office.

Meanwhile, the promotions are in full swing. As part of the latest strategy, celebrity kids received exclusive film merchandise. Ram Charan & Upasana’s daughter Klin Kaara and Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni are among others who received soft toys of Bujji, a character from Kalki 2898 AD.

Apart from Prabhas, the epic sci-fi also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and Kamal Haasan in key roles. It is shot primarily in Telugu, along with some reshoots in Hindi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Entertainment updates!

Must Read: Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita Dhulipala Relationship Confirmed After Pictures From Their Exotic Vacation Goes Viral? Here’s What We Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News