Janhvi Kapoor is currently enjoying the good response her recently released film ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ is receiving. It is a romantic sports drama directed by Sharan Sharma and also features Rajkummar Rao as the lead. So far, Janhvi Kapoor has appeared in 8 films and has exciting releases lined up. The actress made her acting debut in 2018 with ‘Dhadak’.

In 2024, Janhvi Kapoor will appear in a South movie called Devara: Part 1. The actress is quite excited to make her Tollywood debut in a mega action thriller which also stars Jr NTR. Kapoor has also signed the female lead part in Ram Charan’s RC 16. The actress talked about working in the South industry and how it makes her feel closer to her mom and the late actress Sridevi.

Janhvi Kapoor on South Movies & Sridevi

In an interview, Janhvi Kapoor talked about signing these South movies at the right time and her mother’s history with JR Ntr and Ram Charan’s families. “Somehow, it makes me feel closer to my mom, to be in that environment, as well as to hear and speak in that language. It just felt like it was the right time; I felt I was gravitating towards it. Mom has such a history with the families of NTR sir and Ram Charan sir, it’s my honour that I’m able to work with both these extremely talented actors,” Janhvi Kapoor stated.

In the same interview with PTI, the Mr & Mrs Mahi actress added that she has always enjoyed South Cinema. ” I love their conviction with which they make films and the charisma that the actors hold. Not that we don’t have charisma here, (but) there’s a swagger, the way they portray their heroes, they romanticise their heroines. There’s a specific flavour to Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam cinema; they are all so individual,” added Janhvi Kapoor.

Janhvi Kapoor added that her dad, Boney Kapoor, has remade several South movies. So, they would often watch Tamil and Telugu movies at home. She stated that her father was obsessed with buying rights for these movies. Watching their films has been a big part of her upbringing.

Meanwhile, Devara: Part 1, directed by Koratala Siva, also stars Saif Ali Khan and will hit the theatres on October 10, 2024. On the other hand, Buchi Babu Sana is helming RC 16.

