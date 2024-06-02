Kalki 2898 AD: Three Major Details About Prabhas's 700 Crore In Bujji & Bhairava - In Case You Missed It!

Kalki 2898 AD’s prelude Bujji & Bhairava was released recently on Amazon Prime Video. The animated series is setting the story for the main film with two planned seasons, and the first season with two episodes recently dropped. While Prabhas and Keerthy Suresh’s voice and Bhairava and Bujji’s voice were the highlights, there was something you might have missed.

The animated series created by Nag Ashwin presented the back story of Bujji’s friendship with Bhairava, Kalki’s lead. However, while narrating this back story, Nag Ashwin’s team has brilliantly established the world of Kalki.

Bujji is an AI led vehicle controller and meets Bhairava through unfortunate circumstances where Bujji and his other community members were raided by Rebels. Bujji helps Bhairava make a futuristic vehicle that would help him achieve his goal. After their first adventure together, they are now friends.

However, while watching this brilliant animated series, we noticed three distinct hints about Kalki 2898 AD that have been offered.

The Currency

Taking a very loose inspiration from many Hollywood films and series, the currency in Kalki 2898 AD is Units. People, just like ATMs or chips or scanners, transfer units to each other for survival in the world. These units could used for monetary gains and used anywhere.

The Country

The place where Bhairava lives in, that is Kashi is very futurustic and not like today’s Kashi. In fact, the entire society in Kashi has been divided into the upper class and the lower class. The upper class resides in a complex. This takes a massive inspiration from the Indus Valley Civilization as well.

The Family

The third hint is about Bhairava’s family. He is a rebel with a cause, of course. He lives for money and loves money or Units in this case. However, he cannot even afford to pay his rent. He is friends with the kids, and they are only his family!

For the unversed, Kalki 2898 AD takes its inspiration from stories of Mahabharata and Vishnu Purana. It has already offered a glimpse of Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwatthama in the film.

Kalki 2898 AD stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Kamal Haasan and others.

