Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a star for all seasons; it’s no secret that the actress enjoys a great fan following, with ardent well-wishers following her every move. With the passing of time, Samantha has become a fashion icon with her bold colors and suave fits. A lot of fans and fashion enthusiasts look to her for inspiration. And while many of Samantha’s looks have gone viral, the latest picture is getting more love than ever. Samantha took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures in a maroon fitted outfit, and the internet has gone all fangirl over it.

In addition to her acting talent, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is well-known for her impeccable style. She is the personification of elegance and charm in the Indian film industry. With her natural ability to mix classic elegance with modern trends, she sets the standard for fashion for millions of her fans.

She can make anything work, from sarees to corsets to baggy jeans. This latest Kresha Bajaj custom outfit has made waves for it’s stunning look. The maroon outfit is almost like a pantsuit but better, complementing Samantha’s neutral makeup and gorgeous look.

Check Out The Pictures Here:

Fans showered this outfit with love, making it go viral on Twitter. One user wrote, “Sets The Internet on fire,” while another commented, “The bright star shining.” A third user wrote, “Always Elegant.”

The last time a Samantha & Kresha Bajaj outfit made waves was when she re-wore her wedding outfit. Samantha was seen wearing a black gothic gown. She looked stunning in the custom outfit creation by Kresha Bajaj. It’s interesting to note that Samantha’s wedding gown, which was created by Bajaj herself, was recreated in this ensemble. Samantha’s vision transformed the gown from a stunning wedding day outfit to a sultry, body-con dress.

Due to health concerns, Samantha has completely changed her lifestyle in the past year. She has put forth a lot of effort and still does to ensure she lives a balanced, sustainable lifestyle. While the conversation about the dress leans toward her former relationship, the discussion centers around her sustainability choices.

Samantha is set to work with Varun Dhawan in the highly anticipated spy thriller Citadel: Honey Bunny. She also recently bought stock in a fantastic, clean-eating, conscious-living company. Samantha Ruth Prabhu has done a fantastic job of promoting health and wellness through her podcast, Take 20, in collaboration with lifestyle and wellness expert Alkesh Sharotri.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu last appeared in the 2023 motion pictures Kushi and Shaakuntalam.

