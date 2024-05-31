Unlike 2023, there are not many event films this year. Among the rare big releases, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 has the potential to rewrite the box office record books. Even before the promotional material was released, the film had a strong buzz around itself, and now, as it’s continuously in the news, the buzz has gone one step higher. Amid all this hype about the second installment, let’s revisit Pushpa’s performance in India.

Directed by Sukumar, the first installment was released in theatres on 17 December 2021. Upon its arrival, the film received mixed reviews from critics. Also, the film suffered in screen count due to the release of the highly-anticipated Spider-Man: No Way Home. Yes, these both films clashed at the Indian box office but still, the Allu Arjun starrer managed to enjoy run of its own.

During the time when Pushpa was released, there was a COVID scare among people as the country was trying to get on track after the shattering second wave of COVID-19. In the majority of the states, the government had ordered restrictions related to occupancy in theatres. So, this pan-India biggie from Tollywood was running with 50% occupancy in most theatres.

Despite several hurdles, Pushpa fetched love from the audience, and the madness of Allu Arjun helped the film rake in 268 crores net at the Indian box office. If this collection is compared with a reported budget of 180 crores, the box office returns stand at just 88 crores. Calculated further, it equals 48.88% returns.

So, if we look at the box office returns of 48.88%, Pushpa doesn’t look like a big box office success. However, one needs to consider the fact that during the period when the Allu Arjun starrer was released, most Indian films were struggling to find an audience. In fact, many films were postponed due to the 50% occupancy rule. Considering such a scenario in the country, the film truly stands out as an impressive success!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Kalki 2898 AD Box Office: Prabhas Is Set To Be 3rd Indian Actor After Shah Rukh Khan & Ranbir Kapoor To Hit 1000 Crores Domestic Milestone In Post-COVID Era!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News