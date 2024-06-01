Mr & Mrs Mahi, starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, is now out in theatres. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the romantic sports drama received mixed reviews from critics. Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, it is Janhvi’s second film with Sharan, who earlier teamed up for ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’.

In Mr & Mrs Mahi, Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor play a married couple named Mahendra and Mahima. The duo are ardent cricket fans. In the movie, Mahendra coaches his wife, Mahima, to excel in her cricket skills so that she can be a cricketer. For the film, Janhvi Kapoor trained herself to play the sport. It took over 150 days for the Dhadak actress to learn how to play cricket like a pro. In an interview with Koimoi, we asked Sharan Sharma about the process of training Janhvi to excel in the game of cricket. The director discussed Kapoor’s hard work and how the film could’ve been shelved due to an incident.

Sharan Sharma On Janhvi Kapoor’s Cricket Training For Mr & Mrs Mahi

Sharan Sharma answered, “It was very tough. It was very tough because she had never played cricket in her life. I knew from day one that Janhvi would bring the emotional graph needed for Mahima. I was supremely confident. But I had no clue how cricket would happen. I’m so obsessed with cricket, I wanted a certain level of look. I would’ve not been satisfied if the cricket was not at a certain level. So we worked very hard. We had two magicians, two amazing coaches, Abhishek Nayar, who is with the KKR team, and Vikrant (Yeligeti), who has played for the Mumbai Indians in the past. They came together and transformed Janhvi from somebody who knew nothing about cricket to someone you see on screen now. It has taken a lot of hard work, and being outside your comfort zone (it was) very difficult.”

Janhvi Kapoor’s Injuries That Could’ve Shelved Mr & Mrs Mahi

The Mr & Mrs Mahi director added, “The real test for her character, my character, our entire team came when Janhvi Kapoor injured both her shoulders, and we reached a point where the doctor said that if she gets one more injury, she will have to stop. So, the film would have been shelved. It was the entire making of this film as happened in that situation that if anything else happens, then pack up! It’s been made with that kind of pressure of injuries and stress in the back. But even if there were no injuries, it’s a huge achievement. And I feel a very difficult journey to transform somebody who’s never played into somebody who plays cricket that prefer a director who’s mental about the sport.”

Sharan Sharma added that he wanted Janhvi Kapoor’s cricket skills to be perfect in Mr & Mrs Mahi. Sharma was glad that the producers gave him time and space to achieve this.”So it needs a lot of support, you know, it needs a lot of nourishment. We don’t get overnight success,” shared Sharma.

