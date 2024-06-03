Sometimes, incidents that happen off the screen and in real life become folklore for years to come. One such incident is the curious case of Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Rekha’s equation. The Umrao Jaan actress has even admitted to her love for the Shenshaah actor. It is a tale as old as time that gets retold anytime a new rumor pops up. The latest old story to come to light is that Rekha would accompany Amitabh & Jaya when they would go out on rides.

While the rumors of the alleged affair and the current equation are known to all. Did you know that Rekha used to be dear friends with Jaya Bachchan? Rekha, Jaya & Amitabh were neighbors when the Khoon Bhari Maang actress was 18.

If rumors are to be believed, Rekha reportedly befriended Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan after moving in next door. She would also go on long drives throughout the city with the couple. Hanif Zaveri’s official biography of actor Mehmood, Mehmood: A Man of Many Moods, provides further evidence of this.

In an excerpt from the biography, the writer notes, “Amitabh and Anwar (Mehmood’s brother) were close friends. Anwar told me he often took Amitabh and Jaya on long drives. The two would sit in the car’s front seat along with him while Rekha would sit in the back seat and talk through the journey.”

Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha first met on the sets of Do Anjaane (1976), during which time the latter was already married to Jaya Bachchan. When the two started feeling something for one another, rumors about their supposed affair began circulating. That being said, their relationship never reached a happily ever after, and they parted ways.

Legendary in the Hindi film industry, Bachchan has starred in numerous films with Rekha and Jaya. Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan collaborated on several movies, including Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Do Anjaane, and Mr. Natwarlal. But Silsila was the last movie they made together. In the meantime, Jaya and Amitabh appeared together in movies, including Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Abhimaan, Chupke Chupke, and Zanjeer.

