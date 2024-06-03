After a lot of buzz and anticipation, Akshay & Tiger’s double-action film is all set to make its way to OTT soon. Produced By Jacky Bhagnani under the banner of Pooja Entertainment, the highly anticipated movie was met with an underwhelming response. But there is a big chance that the movie can find a second life on digital as Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff get ready to stream. Find out when and where to watch Bade Miyan Chote Miyan On OTT.

The action film, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in lead roles, was released in theaters on April 10, 2024. It tells the fictitious tale of a group of soldiers who come together to recover a stolen weapon from a dangerous, masked lunatic who wants to destroy India. Following its theatrical run, the movie is currently scheduled for release on the OTT platform.

When & Where to Watch Bade Miyan Chote Miyan On OTT?

Following its theatrical run, Netflix will release Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar. The movie will be available on OTT on June 6, 2024.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Response

In addition to getting mixed to bad reviews from critics, Ali Abbas Zafar’s film did not win over moviegoers in theaters. In addition to Tiger and Akshay, the movie features significant performances from Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, Ronit Roy, and Alaya F.

The movie, which reportedly cost 350 crores to make, only made a little over ₹95.48 crore at the box office worldwide. This is a very low total when considering the extensive marketing and the highly talented cast. Several locations in India and overseas, such as Mumbai, Abu Dhabi, Jordan, Scotland, and London, were used to film the movie. Despite being released for Eid, the action thriller did not resonate with the public.

When BMCM debuted in theaters on April 10, 2024, it clashed with the Ajay Devgn film Maidaan. Salman Khan’s films exemplify how Eid releases usually cause a storm at the box office, but the audiences could not experience the same magic with Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

But with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan arriving On Netflix On June 6th, the movie will surely get a surge of new viewers.

