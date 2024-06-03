Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is currently grabbing all the eyeballs in the web space. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the period drama television series is based on the lives of tawaifs of Heera Mandi, a red-light district in Lahore. There’s good news because the Netflix series has been renewed for another season. Below are all the details you need about it!

The first season was set during the Indian Independence movement against the British Raj. The leading cast featured Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal Mehta, and Taha Shah Badussha. Adhyayan Suman, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Jayati Bhatia, and Shruti Sharma were among others in supporting roles.

Heeramandi Season 1 received mixed response from viewers. While the elaborate sets and background score were among other factors that received praise, Sharmin Segal‘s portrayal and alleged historical inaccuracies are being criticized. But none of this can stop Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who’s confirmed working on the sequel.

Will the journey of tawaifs continue in Heeramandi? No. Sanjay Leela Bhansali confirmed, “In ‘Heeramandi 2,’ the women now come from Lahore to the film world. They leave Lahore after the partition and most of them settle in the Mumbai film industry or Kolkata film industry. So that journey in the bazaar remains the same. They still have to dance and sing, but this time for the producers and not for the nawabs. So that’s the second season we are planning, let’s see where it goes.”

Season 1 reportedly took 350 days to shoot, spread across 3 long years. Sanjay Leela Bhansali also revealed that he hasn’t taken a single-day break since Alia Bhatt led Gangubai Kathiawadi. But the hard work certainly paid off as Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has toppled the India Top 10 chart on Netflix since its premiere.

Season 2 of the Netflix series was announced at an event in Carter Road, Mumbai. It matched Sanjay Leela Bhansali standards as a flash mob with 100 dancers in sparkling anarkalis performed to announce the big news! Mesmerizing, isn’t it?

