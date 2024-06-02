Heeramandi was a visual spectacle, starting from gorgeous costumes and elaborate sets to an impressive background score. Sanjay Leela Bhansali put his heart and soul into his first collaboration with Netflix, but the reviews have been mixed. Especially when it comes to Sharmin Segal, who played the role of Alamzeb and faced massive criticism. Here’s what Jayati Bhatia has to say about the trolls.

Heeramandi is a period drama Television series based on the life of tawaifs in the red-light area of Heera Mandi. The ensemble cast included Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal Mehta, and Taha Shah Badussha. Many wouldn’t know, but Sharmin is the niece of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who even made her Bollywood debut with his production, Malaal.

Many felt her performance was underwhelming and that she didn’t deserve to play such a significant role with one of the most extensive screen timings. A particular section even accused Sanjay Leela Bhansali of favoring Sharmin Segal because of their personal bond. Jayati Bhatia, who portrayed Phatto Bi in Heeramandi, has now gotten unfiltered about the criticism.

In an interview with ABP’s Entertainment Live, Jayati Bhatia said, “This is a very important phase in her career, in her life. After this, she will only get better. This is the first step, she’s done Malaal, but here she’s worked under the guidance for Mr Bhansali, under his direction, so this is her first thing. Now she has to prove herself.”

Jayati also defended Sharmin Segal and claimed she approached the character from the perspective of “less is more.” She did not intend to overact because it could become “too much.” However, the Heeramandi senior did agree that the newbie cannot rely on the same acting style again and will have to work harder.

“She’s our darling, but as someone who trained her for her first film, I am very protective and fond of her. As a teacher, I can say that she needs to put the criticism aside and focus on her craft going forward,” Bhatia concluded.

What are your thoughts on Sharmin’s portrayal as Alamzeb in Heeramandi?

