Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai is one of the most popular Indian sitcoms ever. All thanks to a different kind of comedy and content that is slightly inclined toward the mature audience, the show has carved space of its own. All of its actors and their characters have become a household name over the years. Today, we’ll be looking at a throwback related to the show, which has a connection with Sunny Leone.

For those who don’t know, Sunny was part of the storyline in which she signs Aasif Sheikh, aka Vibhuti Mishra, in a film. He was cast opposite Sunny, and as expected, the entire storyline was hilarious. But do you know that the actress was reportedly hesitant to say Shubhangi Atre, aka Angoori’s catchphrase, “Sahi pakde hai”

Yes, Sunny Leone had to utter “Sahi pakde hai” in one of the episodes during the storyline. However, she was not so in favor of doing it because she felt that the audience would take her “Sahi pakde hai” in bad taste because the catchphrase was somewhat double-meaning in nature. Reportedly, even the shoot of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai was stalled, and the makers had to convince the actress to use the catchphrase.

As per Bollywood Life’s report, the source quoted, “Sunny Leone said the line could connote a different meaning altogether and demanded a change in the script. The creative team of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain was at its wit’s end trying to convince her that it did not have any other meaning and that Angoori Bhabhi used it in the literal context: ‘You have caught it right.'”

Meanwhile, talking more about the show, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai went on air in 2015 and is still running successfully. It has completed over 2,300 episodes.

