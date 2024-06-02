Bigg Boss 17 Fame Khanzaadi Explodes, "Mera Surname Khan Hai Isliye Ghar Nahi Mila," Opens Up On The Dark Side Of This Glamor City We Call 'Mumbai Meri Jaan'

Mumbai is the city of dreams and it often leaves one heartbroken when people witness and experience the dark side of this city as well. One such heartbroken one these days is Bigg Boss 17 fame Khanzaadi who has been hustling to find a decent place to live but has not been able to do so!

The reality TV star recently blasted at the standards and inhibitions she has faced while house hunting and is still not able to find a place she could call home in this city we call Mumbai Meri Jaan!

But clearly the city has not been very welcoming for Khanzaadi as former Bigg Boss contestant revealed how she has been judged at times because of her surname and lost a good deal because of the same.

In a video shared by Tellycreates on Instagram, Khanzaadi blasts the standards and parameters of landlords and says, “Ghar nahi mil raha hai kyun? Surname ki wajah se. Surname Khan hai isliye ghar nahi mil raha hai. Kya hai ye, what is this?”

She further elaborated, “Mujhe ek aisi jagah chahiye jahan pe main safe feel karun kyunki mere parents yahan nahi rehte hain. Ho jaata hai sabkuch lekin jaise hi unhe pata chalta hai ki mera surname khan hai to wo kehte hain ki Muslims ko hum ghar nahi denge, seedha mana kar dete hain. Ye Hindu hai, Ye Muslim hai, Ye Christian Hai, What is this? Unity naam ki koi cheez hi nahi hai. I don’t know kya hi hoga lekin main bus itna hi kehti hoon ki ye nahi hona chahiye.”

Khanzaadi even pleaded with the landlords to drop such inhibitions and suggested, “Humanity sabse aage hona chahiye aur phir uske baad mein aapko jo tag lagana hai aap laga sakte ho.”

The internet it stunned that people are still being judged on the basis of their surnames in a city like Mumbai. But every coin has two sides. Hopefully, Khanzaadi will meet the welcoming side of Mumbai soon!

