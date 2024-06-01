Paatal Lok Star Abhishek Banerjee Exposes Industry Trends, Reveals Star’s Bodyguards Get Paid More Than Supporting Cast, “Good Actors Get Peanuts For A Show Or A Film”

Abhishek Banerjee surprised everyone with his impactful acting chops in Paatal Lok. And while he may come across as someone new to the industry, the reality is the opposite. Abhishek is the founder of one of Bollywood’s most sought-after casting agencies. So, regarding industry trade and trends, we trust Abhishek’s word. The Paatal Lok and Stree actor recently surprised everyone with his candid answers about industry trends. Abhishek Banerjee’s honest review of the pay disparity in the industry shocked everyone.

Large budgets and the unbridled demands of big-name actors have been in the news since this year’s horrendous box office performances of Hindi films produced at exorbitant costs began. Abhishek Banerjee, a prominent figure in the industry recognized for his work on films such as Stree, Bhediya, Dream Girl, Dream Girl 2, Pataal Lok, and Mirzapur, is the most recent person to express his opinions on the subject. Despite having acted for more than ten years, he claimed that supporting actors sometimes earn less money than a celebrity’s bodyguard.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Abhishek was asked about the rising budgets and costs, he said, “That’s completely a star thing, one can’t blame actors for that. The producers have to decide. I have been casting for movies and shows for many years now. So many unnecessary demands are made by certain stars. What happens because of that is actors ko paise nahi milte.”

Banerjee continued, “I would be told by makers, ‘Kam paise mein cast karo.’ I don’t know if the stars know this reality or not. Sometimes, good actors get peanuts for a show or a film. Star value of course, gets people to the theatres and buy tickets, but at the same time, an actor also adds the same value to a story; one cannot neglect that. One can’t pay a star’s bodyguard more than an actor’s daily wage.”

Abhishek Banerjee recalled his experience as a casting director, “Hamare paas budget itna hi hai lekin achha actor chahiye.” He condemned the demands and called them appalling while commenting on the troubling industry practices. Abhishek said, “Most of the film’s budget goes to the star, then the entourage fees. So, by the time they come to others, they start cost-cutting. As a result, you will either get a good talent to work for lesser pay, leading them to be demotivated right from the start or replace them with less experienced people who will not do that job well, which will reflect on screen. Then, when the film flops, the makers will exclaim shock, as if they didn’t see it coming.”

Banerjee then also revealed how the entourage also adds to the cost. On the work front, Abhishek will return for Stree 2 and be seen in the John Abraham movie Vedaa.

