Shah Rukh Khan is currently in one of the best phases of his life after giving three hits last year. A few days back, his and Juhi Chawla’s IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders, lifted this year’s champion’s trophy. One would have thought SRK would relish in the success and be in the moment, but he is allegedly off to a foreign location filming for his much-hyped film King. A picture has gone viral online and has stirred up social media.

Recently, SRK was busy cheering for his cricket team. The actor attended almost every KKR match. He even fell ill and was hospitalized due to the extreme heat a few days before the IPL final on May 26. The Pathaan star was delighted when KKR won this year’s IPL after a decade. Keep scrolling for more.

On the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, a fan account, harsh Mishra has posted a picture claiming that it is the first leaked photograph from the sets of King, potentially starring Shah Rukh Khan. The picture further reads, “SRK is currently shooting in Spain for the film.”

The photograph features Shah Rukh Khan sitting surrounded by a group of men. He wears a blue suit, a white shirt underneath, and white trousers. He and the others are engrossed in a conversation with blue turquoise water behind them. However, the authentication of this picture is yet to be determined as there has been no official announcement from the makers about it. The fans are also doubtful about the picture’s authenticity. We will have to wait for an official confirmation for now; till then, check out the viral picture here:

#EXCLUSIVE First leak pic from the sets of #KING #SRK is currently shooting in Spain for the film. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JJv7waFJYt — Harsh Mishra.. (@iamharsh55) June 1, 2024

More About King-

Last week, Shah Rukh Khan’s video congratulating Santosh Sivan for the Pierre Angenieux Excel Lens Award at this year’s Cannes Film Festival garnered extra attention from the netizens. In this video clip, the netizens spotted King’s script on the table next to him, which sparked the fans’ excitement. It will reportedly be the theatrical debut film of Shah Rukh’s daughter, Suhana Khan. We have already seen her in Netflix’s The Archies.

Sujoy Ghosh is said to direct it, and SRK’s Red Chillies Entertainment and Pathaan maker Siddharth Anand’s Marflix Pictures will produce it. The movie will allegedly feature Shah Rukh Khan as a don and is said to go on the floors later this year. Suhana and SRK will share the screen for this one.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, which is available to watch on Netflix.

For more of the latest Bollywood updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Annu Kapoor Reacts To Death Threats & Calls Himself An ‘Ignorant A**hole’: “When My Time Comes To Depart From This World…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News