Bollywood is blessed with a talented actor like Annu Kapoor, who’s entertained us with versatile content since 1979. Unfortunately, he’s currently facing death threats over his upcoming movie Hamare Baaraah. But the veteran doesn’t seem to care. Below are all the interesting details you need!

Directed by Kamal Chandra, Hamare Baaraah is a Hindi drama scheduled to release on June 7, 2024. The film is based on a Muslim family and will shed light on society’s views on family size and the significance of women’s empowerment. The ensemble cast includes Ashwini Kalsekar, Rahul Bagga, Paritosh Tiwari, Parth Samthaan, Manoj Joshi, and debutant Aditi Bhatpahr.

The entire cast and crew of Hamare Baaraah are currently facing death threats as the film has fallen into massive controversy over its sensitive subject. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Annu Kapoor claimed he is seeking police protection amid the massive outrage and backlash on social media. The police officials also had to visit the houses of female cast members because they were facing the brunt as well.

Things have also heated up as the film is released amid the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Asked if the sensation topic was picked up to grab eyeballs, Annu Kapoor told the development, “Before I answer your question, with due respect to the film industry and my senior colleagues, I don’t watch movies, TV or OTT content. I am an ignorant a**hole. My job is to work in the movies to earn money. But for the sake of that, I won’t steal or do anything illegal, or work in anything against my country.”

Annu also revealed that he hadn’t even seen the teaser of the film, let alone be a part of the screening. In fact, he has not watched any of his films including Dream Girl 1 and 2.

Surprising but Annu Kapoor doesn’t seem to be bothered by the death threats. “I am not afraid of all this bull**it. When my time comes to depart from this world, nobody would be able to stop, and when it hasn’t, no one can send me. My wife was a little upset though when she was told about the threats by my social media account manager,” he concluded.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates on Hamare Baaraah.

Must Read: Have Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor Really Parted Ways? Her Manager Breaks Silence & Here’s All You Need To Know!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News