Arhaan Khan aroused much curiosity recently when he asked his mother, Malaika Arora, about the possibility of her second marriage. Fans are aware of her long-term relationship with Arjun Kapoor. Unfortunately, strong rumors of a breakup have been doing the rounds, and below is the clarification we have been awaiting.

As most know, Malaika and Arjun began dating in 2018. They confirmed their relationship on the Namaste England actor’s birthday in 2019 with a mushy birthday post. While most of us are expecting wedding bells to ring soon, there seems to be trouble in paradise, as per media reports.

In an interview with India Today, the manager of Malaika Arora has broken their silence on split reports with Arjun Kapoor. Without getting into details, Mala’s representative rubbished the gossip, saying, “No, no, all rumors.”

It all began after a report by Pinkvilla claimed Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s relationship had run its course. The source further claimed that there is no bad blood and that the duo maintains utmost respect for each other after their breakup. The news piece also claimed that the Bollywood stars would maintain a dignified silence on their split and prevent anyone from dissecting their romance.

This isn’t the first time Malaika and Arjun have been in the news over wild claims about their relationship. In 2022, similar rumors broke on the internet, and Kapoor indirectly called them “shady.” All hell broke loose when reports claimed the Dabangg actress was pregnant in November 2022. But that was another viral claim with no solid base to it.

On the professional front, Arjun Kapoor will be next seen in Meri Patni Ka Remake alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar. He is also joining Rohit Shetty’s cop universe as a villain in Singham Again. The action film also stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, and Jackie Shroff.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Imtiaz Ali Reflects On Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma’s Jab Harry Met Sejal’s Failure, “Ek Ajeeb Sa Dard Mehsoon Hua…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News