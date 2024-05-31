Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s relationship was the talk of the town once, but with time, people started adoring their bond. Have they now parted ways? Last year, there were also rumors about their breakup, but things fazed out. However, a source close to the development has shared the latest details on the couple’s current relationship status, which is disappointing. Scroll below for more.

Previously, Malaika was married to Arbaaz Khan, and they have a son together. The couple was officially divorced in 2017, and rumors of Arjun and Malaika’s relationship rumors started circulating in 2018. Soon after that, the couple started going public, and in 2019, the couple confirmed their relationship. They faced a lot of trolling, and they stood by each other throughout. Arjun has always spoken highly of his lady love, even during his appearance on Koffee With Karan 8.

According to a recent Pinkvilla report, several sources have confirmed that Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have allegedly parted ways. One of them said, “Malaika and Arjun had a very special relationship, and both of them will continue to hold a special place in each other’s hearts. They have chosen to part ways and will maintain a dignified silence in this matter. They won’t allow anyone to drag and dissect their relationship.”

The insider also claimed, “They had a long, loving, fruitful relationship that has unfortunately run its course now. That doesn’t mean there is any bad blood between them. They respect each other hugely and have been a pillar of strength for each other. Over the years, they have given their relationship a lot of respect.”

They added that Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora will continue to have the same amount of respect for each other despite the alleged split. The source said, “Both of them were in a serious relationship for years, and they expect people to be gracious enough to give them space at this emotional time.”

Arjun Kapoor implied a future with Malaika Arora and wedding plans on Karan Johar‘s talk show, Koffee with Karan 8.

For more updates on them, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Manoj Bajpayee Remembers Satya Coming To A Halt Due To Gulshan Kumar’s Murder: “Producer Got So Scared, He Shut It Down”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News