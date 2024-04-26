Filmmaker Karan Johar is poised to receive a prestigious honour at the upcoming Gold House Gala. The event, celebrating its third year, will take place on May 11th at the Music Centre in downtown Los Angeles.

The Gold Gala serves as a platform to recognize and celebrate the achievements of Asian Pacific changemakers. Over 600 guests are expected to gather for the event, which will see the unveiling of the 2024 A100 list. This prestigious list honors the 100 most impactful Asian Pacific individuals who have significantly shaped culture and society over the past year. Karan Johar, a prolific director, producer, and screenwriter, is among the esteemed recipients of the Gold Legend Honor.

This achievement award recognizes Karan Johar’s immense contribution to the Indian film industry and his influence on global entertainment. He joins a distinguished group of honorees, including actress Lucy Liu and Bang Si-Hyuk, the founder and chairman of HYBE, the entertainment powerhouse behind global music sensation BTS.

The Gold House Gala promises to be a star-studded affair, celebrating Asian Pacific excellence across various fields. Johar’s recognition signifies not only his individual achievements but also the growing influence of Indian cinema on the international stage. The event serves as a testament to the diverse and dynamic landscape of Asian Pacific contributions in shaping culture and society worldwide.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GOLD HOUSE (@goldhouseco)

On the work front, KJo’s last directorial venture was the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. He is currently gearing up for his next film, The Bull, starring Salman Khan, which will be on floors in 2025. He also has a couple of exciting projects in the pipeline, including Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumar starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, Jigra featuring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, and Bad News with Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Amy Virk.

Must Read: Vidya Balan Was Scared Of Short & Cle*vage-Revealing Clothes In The Dirty Picture: “Then To Be Dancing Like That…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News