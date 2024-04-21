Raveena Tandon Disses Kareena Kapoor, Sonam, Kangana & Karan Johar? Fans Think Her Comment On ‘Rude’ Stars Pretending To Be ‘Cool’ Is Directed Towards Them! Find Out!

Ravishing Raveena Tandon is back to charming fans with her screen presence. As she gears up for many releases, she has been on a spree of spilling revelations. Fans now think that her latest comments about celebrities being rude are a diss against Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, and more. Here’s what the Patna Shukla actress said!

Recently, Raveena Tandon talked about how some people “feed off” of treating others rudely because they believe it is cool to be “honest” or “blunt.” But according to Raveena, this isn’t cool; these people simply weren’t raised with manners. After seeing the video, many Reddit users wondered who Raveena was copying. Others on social media speculated that Raveena was probably making fun of Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor, Karan Johar, or Kareena Kapoor Khan.

In the clip, she says, “There is a difference. There are some people who actually feed off being rude and keep the tag of, oh, I’m too honest. I will say it on the face.’ No, there’s a line between honesty and being rude to another person to hurt their feelings. There is a line that you don’t cross,” emphasizing her beliefs.

Raveena further said, “Tomorrow if you come to me and ask how this dress is? I don’t have to say, ‘Oh my god, it sucks. But oh, see how honest I am.’ They think it’s damn cool. I would turn around and say, ‘Listen it probably doesn’t suit you, dude. I mean, I wouldn’t wear something like that but tu dekhle yaar. Tu khush hai, tereko accha lag raha hai pehne main toh pehen na bindass. Kaun bhai bolne wala?’ I would have answered that.”

Check Out The Post Here:

Many in the comments section hailed Raveena Tandon’s mature take. Some even laughed at the irony because Raveena herself has been reported to be very blunt. The majority of the users believe that this was hinted at Karan Johar. Well, only Raveena can answer who she hinted at in this video.

On the work front, Raveena Tandon starred in two series, Karma Calling and Patna Shukla. She will also reunite with Akshay Kumar for Welcome to the Jungle.

