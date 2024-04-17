Raveena Tandon made her Bollywood debut in 1991 with Patthar Ke Phool and has managed to stay relevant even today. The KGF Chapter 2 actress has exposed the pay disparity she faced during the 1990s. Scroll below as she explains the maths behind her and male co-stars Salman Khan and Aamir Khan’s salaries.

Bollywood actresses are no longer shying away from pouring their hearts out. Nora Fatehi recently exposed the dark reality of Bollywood and claimed celebrities marry each other to stay relevant. Vidya Balan also grabbed eyeballs over her claims that male actors are not comfortable with female-led films taking over.

Raveena Tandon on pay disparity in Bollywood!

Actresses in Bollywood used to be treated as eye-candy in Bollywood. But the evolution is drastic, with films like Ulajh, Mimi, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Chhapaak, among others, ruling the cinemas. Raveena Tandon says things have gotten professional in today’s world but it wasn’t the same during the 90s.

Raveena Tandon told Jist News, “In those days, the money was very, very less, especially the pay disparity between actors and actresses. The male stars got a lot; much, much more. What they would make in one film, I would make in, say 15 films. For women actors… me, personally… actually, I can’t speak for everybody, I can’t generalise this. I had to do 15-20 films to make as much money as my male counterparts.”

Salman Khan and Aamir Khan were paid much higher!

During the conversation, Raveena also revealed that Salman Khan and Aamir Khan would make much fewer films for the same reason. The overall pay is much higher today compared to the 90s.

On the professional front, Raveena Tandon was last seen as a lawyer in Patna Shuklla. The film also stars Satish Kaushik and Manav Vij. Directed by Vivek Budakoti, it is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

