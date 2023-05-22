Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani features on IMDb’s global summer movie guide watch, one of the only 2 Hindi films on the list

While recent news speculates the events that could transpire on Karan Johar’s birthday, regarding poster reveals of his recent and the highly anticipated Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani – IMDb has meanwhile released a summer movie guide with a list of 40 movies, which includes only two of the best from Bollywood.

Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Adipurush are the only two Hindi titles featured in the list.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Gully Boy raged at the box office, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will be seen together once again in Karan Johar’s epic love story, after his 2016 cult film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. A lot has been said but many are still waiting to see this brand-new tale of love, set in a new-age era.

Earlier Karan Johar had shared a note that read, ““After 7 years, it’s time for me to return to my first home – the cinemas. I had the absolute honour of working with not one, but many illustrious actors on the set of my film The familial nostalgic feeling of an ensemble cast, creating music that captivates the hearts and a story that runs deep to the roots of our family traditions. It’s that time again to huddle with your family and friends, buy popcorn and witness just sheer love & entertainment unfold on the big screen.”

Viacom 18 Studios & Dharma Productions presents a Dharma Productions Film – Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta, the film will be releasing in theatres on July 28, 2023.

Must Read: When Karan Johar Blasted Kangana Ranaut Asking Her To “Leave” Bollywood Over Nepotism & Movie Mafia Remarks: “…You Have Been Terrorised By The Bad World Of Industry?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News