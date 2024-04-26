Actress Vidya Balan broke stereotypes with her role in The Dirty Picture. Cinegoers massively praised the 2011 biographical musical drama inspired by the life of actress Silk Smitha. The leading actress oozed confidence like never before, but did you know she was scared of the short and revealing clothes? Scroll below for all the unknown details!

Ekta Kapoor came up with the idea of the biographical film and roped in screenwriter Rajat Aroraa to pen a story around it. Milan Luthria took over the director’s hat, and the film was mounted on a budget of about 18 crores. Along with Vidya, Emraan Hashmi, Naseeruddin Shah, and Tusshar Kapoor starred in lead roles.

Vidya Balan didn’t mind smoking for The Dirty Picture

Many would be surprised to hear Vidya enjoys smoking. She would stand next to people who smoked at a bus stop during college because she loved the smell. After The Dirty Picture, the actress got so addicted that she would end up smoking as many as 2-3 cigarettes per day.

Vidya Balan also confessed that she had smoked before shooting for the film. However, there is a certain perception of women who smoke in India. But she couldn’t focus on that hesitation because her character demanded otherwise.

Vidya Balan felt liberated after playing Silk

In an interview with YouTuber Samdish, Vidya shared, “The only thing that scared me was those short clothes and those cle*vage-revealing clothes. Then to be dancing like that…when I imagine myself as an actor, I never imagine doing any of that stuff. I was like, ‘Wow, this is an opportunity I want’, but I also realized that people would be watching it on camera.'”

The fact that Vidya Balan was being called ‘s*xy’ after the film was released and it had nothing to do with her ‘size’ freed her.

