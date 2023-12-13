Koffee With Karan Season 8 Episode 8 premiered on Disney+ Hostar on Thursday midnight. The latest duo on the couch was Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor. And they were seen talking about their romantic lives, box office failures, and much more. Scroll below for all the details!

The episode began with host Karan Johar introducing Aditya and Arjun as “two unmarried boys who just want to have fun.” But that seems far from the case as the duo seem smitten by their respective girlfriends – Ananya Panday and Malaika Arora.

From Karan Johar pushing Aditya Roy Kapur to confess his romance with Ananya Panday to Arjun Kapoor addressing social media trolls, take a look at the top 5 highlights of Koffee With Karan’s latest episode below:

Ananya Panday is “pure joy”: Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Roy Kapur seemed to have indirectly confessed his relationship with Ananya Panday as he called himself “Aditya Joy Kapur.” Karan Johar did not stop there! He asked The Night Manager star to share the first word that comes to his mind when he thinks of Ananya. To this, Kapur responded, “Bliss.”

His reaction came in response to his alleged lover calling herself “Ananya Coy Kapur” when she graced the couch alongside Sara Ali Khan earlier this season.

Wedding bells for Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora?

As most know, Arjun and Malaika began dating around 2018 but only made their relationship official the following year. They’ve been together for over five years, and fans are curious about their wedding plans.

When Karan Johar asked about the wedding bells, Arjun Kapoor responded that it would only be fair to speak about it in the presence of his partner, Malaika Arora. He, however, clarified that he’s enjoying and is very happy in the current phase of his relationship.

Karan Johar addresses social media trolls against Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh’s episode

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh opened Koffee With Karan Season 8 with utmost honesty about their relationship. However, the Fighter actress was brutally trolled over her confession of casually dating men even after meeting Ranveer.

Karan Johar slammed back at trolls as he reacted, “There was a ridiculous kind of after-effect. I just want to put it out there that episode angered me. I thought it was one of our best episodes. They were outstandingly honest, they were earnest. They spoke and shared so much, and they were so gracious. And then you’re f***ing talking about something nonsense.

I mean, what do you know about somebody’s personal life and marriage? Tu apne ghar pe dekh na. I want to show them all my f***ing middle finger.”

Aditya Roy Kapur said he was aware of the controversy but not “consumed by it.” He went on to address social media hate and said, “Ignorance is bliss.”

Ranbir Kapoor is “weird”

Karan Johar revealed that Aditya is often the “punching bag” when he meets the boys, Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. The Aashiqui actor quite literally knows nothing about Bollywood despite being a Hindi film actor since 2009. And that includes having no idea about Chunky Panday’s “Aakhri Pasta” and SRK and Kajol’s name in DDLJ.

Ranbir Kapoor once asked him, “B*****d, have you seen Sholay?” Karan Johar further went on to call RK “weird” when Arjun Kapoor revealed that the Animal actor “doesn’t appreciate anybody appreciating his film too much.”

During the episode, Arjun also revealed that ARK doesn’t give much details about his personal life despite being close to him and Ranbir.

Aditya Roy Kapur has failed miserably at hiding a hickey

Is it even Koffee With Karan if it’s not ‘kontroversial’? Aditya gave a hint about his failed attempt at hiding his lovebite as he shared, “I think the neck is the place that…”

Arjun Kapoor went on to ask Karan Johar, “How do you know about all this?” To this, the host flaunts his naughty side as he reveals, “I’ve been bitten, baby in love and otherwise.”

Well, another bonus is the competitive side of Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur during the shots and rapid-fire rounds!

Koffee With Karan Season 8 airs a new episode on Disney+ Hotstar every Thursday.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Deepika Padukone Finally Breaks Silence After Facing Massive Backlash Over Her Koffee With Karan 8 Episode & Says “Not Afraid Of Owning Up To My Mistakes”; Reacts To Nepotism Debate Too

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News