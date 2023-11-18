Reality shows have always been the go-to entertainment programs for the Indian audience. With Bigg Boss, Master Chef, Temptation Island, and Indian Idol already being aired, another season of another reality show is back on TV – Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. The dancing reality show features 12 celebrities who will dance their hearts out to please the judges: Malaika Arora, Arshad Warsi, and Farah Khan.

The new panel of judges comes along with a huge price tag! If reports are to be believed, by the end of this season, Malaika Arora will take home around 2.5 – 3 crore for judging the reality show. The diva is getting paid a whopping 15 lakh per episode to don the judging hat. She is the most-paid judge on the panel.

While Farah Khan is getting paid around 5 lakh per episode, Arshad Warsi gets paid 8 lakh per episode. Interestingly, Farah Khan was paid almost double to host Bigg Boss Halla Bol years ago. This show was an extension to Bigg Boss 8, and Farah Khan was paid almost 10 lakh per episode, according to a report in Bollywood Life.

However, guess who is the highest-paid celebrity judge on Indian Television right now? Well, it seems to be Kareena Kapoor Khan who has slayed with only one reality show! However, other Bollywood celebs like Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, and Shilpa Shetty charge eye-opening amounts to grace reality shows as judges.

Check out some of the highest-paid celebrity judges on TV.

Bow Down To The Queen

Kareena Kapoor Khan judged the reality show Dance India Dance 7 and asked for 3 crore per episode! Guess what? She was paid the same! For the entire show, she was rumored to earn around 35 – 38 crore! It is almost 1100% higher than what Malaika Arora might earn with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Madhuri Dixit’s ‘Uhu-Uhu’ Price

Madhuri Dixit reportedly charges somewhere around 1 – 2 crore as per the budget of the show. However, she reportedly charged 25 crores in whole to judge one season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. It’s almost 8.5 times higher than what Malaika Arora is currently charging for the show!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

Shilpa Shetty Rules With Consistent Price

Currently, it is none other than Shilpa Shetty who is ruling the TV reality shows. For many seasons, she has judged another dancing reality show, Super Dancer. The actress reportedly got paid a whopping 14 crore to judge the show, almost 500% more than Malaika Arora!

Karan Johar’s ‘Pricey’ Affair

While Shilpa Shetty is ‘currently’ the highest-paid judge on TV, Karan Johar might give her huge competition as he charged a whopping 10 crore for judging a season of India’s Got Talent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Archana Puran Singh’s Eye Opening Price!

Well, the actress is a regular on The Kapil Sharma Show and sits on a special chair as not a judge, to be honest, but as a permanent special guest. Can you guess her price for doing that sitting and laughing? Well, Archana gets paid almost 10 lakh per episode, according to Siasat. So, doing the math for the last season of The Kapil Sharma Show, the actress earned a whopping 8.5 crore for 85 episodes!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Archana Puran Singh (@archanapuransingh)

For more such interesting comparisons, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: Police To Question Primary Accused For One More Day To Dig Up Links With Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News