Popular comedian Kapil Sharma has often landed in trouble and courted controversies due to different reasons. Be it his infamous in-flight fight with Sunil Grover and other team members, his alcohol addiction, or making celebrities wait on the sets of his comedy show, the comedian rose again after witnessing the downfall. In today’s throwback story, we will tell you about the time when The Kapil Sharma Show was slammed by Mukesh Khanna, who is well known for his characters like ‘Bhishma Pitamah’ in Mahabharat and ‘Shaktimaan’.

The story goes back to September 2020, when the nation came to life once again after the pandemic. The show saw Mahabharat cast, including Nitish Bharadwaj, Gufi Paintal, Gajendra Chauhan, Arjun, and Puneet Issar, who played Krishna, Shakuni, Yudhishthir, Arjun and Duryodhan on the mythological show as the guest. But the one actor who was missing from the show was ‘Bhishma Pitamah’ who had apparently refused to participate.

Soon after The Kapil Sharma Show episode was aired on TV, Mukesh Khanna had taken to his social media account to slam the show and the comedian. In a long post, the actor had reasoned vulgarity on the show as the reason behind his absence from the show. He had revealed that despite The Kapil Sharma Show being popular all over the country, he thinks it is the worst show, which is full of double-meaning words and is taking a turn towards vulgarity with every moment. He further wrote that in the show, men wear women’s clothes, do cheap things, and people laugh, holding their stomachs.

Taking a jibe at Archana Puran Singh, Mukesh Khanna had called her out and said that she gets money to laugh, which is not even real. Soon after his post went viral, Kapil Sharma reacted to the same and said that while the whole world was going through a rough phase, he wanted to bring a smile to people’s faces.

The Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon actor had told Times Of India, “My team and I are working hard to make people smile during this crucial stage of the pandemic. When the whole world is going through a tough time, it is important to bring a smile on people’s faces. It depends on each individual ki aapko kis baat main khushi dhoondhni hai, aur kis baat main kami. I have chosen happiness and prefer to focus on my work and continue to keep doing that in the future.”

Currently, Kapil Sharma is yet to return with the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show, which went off-air in July 2023.

