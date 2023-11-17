Indian Idol is everyone’s favorite singing reality show. Be it the singers gifted to the film industry or the melodious songs sung by contestants from different parts of India, Indian Idol is a popular show in the country. However, recently, the show found itself in the midst of a controversy after the makers were accused of bias by Indian Idol 1 runner up Amit Sana. The ex-contestant accused the channel of allegedly blocking his voting lines days before the finale, which took place on March 5, 2005.

Amit Sana’s claims left everyone shocked. The first season of the show was won by Abhijeet Sawant, who recently opened up about the controversy and called Amit, ‘naive’, and said that there are many reasons why someone would lose a competition.

“He is very naive. I have been to many competitions. There are several reasons why you lose a competition. It is not just one thing. He should not forget that he was the runner-up. It wasn’t like we both were the only talented boys in the show, there were several other talented people in that competition,” Abhijeet Sawant told News 18.

He further questioned the singer and asked if the entire India was voting, then how is it possible that he got the votes, but Amit did not. Abhijeet, the season 1 winner, also revealed that the show was being monitored by an international team who used to be present on set at all times.

Amit Sana had taken to Instagram to talk about his journey, and many fans supported him. One wrote, “Meri mom apki bahut badi fan thi. She cried that day when u didn’t win the show in final episode. U are alway my favourite,” while another wrote, “I remember that episode that episode oh literally it created goosebumps.”

Amit had spoken to Siddharth Kannan in an interview and claimed that the makers favored Abhijeet Sawant and made him win the show.

