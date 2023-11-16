Rubina Dilaik is currently enjoying the best phase of her life – pregnancy. The actress, who’s heavily pregnant, is expecting her first baby with her husband Abhinav Shukla. While she has taken the web by storm with her oh-so-hot and dramatic maternity photo shoot, she’s in the news for her latest Tweet. Taking to Twitter, the actress wrote about bursting crackers after Diwali, which didn’t go down well with the trolls.

Soon after it went viral, she was trolled and received massive criticism for being anti-Hindu and Tweeting against the festival. She wrote, “To whomsoever it may Concern! Diwali is OVER, Stop bursting crackers ….. since 10th November, non stop crackers are being burnt till 3am in the morning ……. ENOUGH NOW…. Air pollution toh hai hi …. Noise pollution is killing our sleeps …..”

After some time, Rubina Dilaik again took to her social media platform and shared the screenshots of the comments she received on her Instagram post. Sharing the same, she captioned it, “Anti Hindu ??? Are you guys SERIOUSLY OUT OF YOUR MIND.” “Don’t come and comment on my Instagram….. its NOT GYAN , Mr. Intelligently Dumb Vipul Shrisath! Aapse se zyaada hum tyohaar manaatein hain, par doosron ko takleef dekar nahi ….,” she wrote in next Tweet.

Preggar Rubina Dilaik further opined on the mythological book and said, “Diwali, is a festival of lights, the celebration of Shree Ram returning to Ayodhya !Well, Ramayan mein bursting crackers for 10days was never mentioned, So all you Pseudo Hindu propaganda agents , Go and find someone ELSE to highlight your paid accounts and fake ids! Dare NoT.”

Now, in the latest interview with Hindustan Times, when Rubina Dilaik was asked about the same, the Bigg Boss 14 winner stated that she can express her personal thought process on her own social media page. However, she was shocked to see how people were threatening and criticizing her and have their hearts filled with hatred. She has now realized that people can hate you for no reason adding her heart sank for a second.

She told the portal, “We all understand that puja and crackers bursting harr saal hota hai, I am not against that, but it should not be an inconvenience to others. There must be other pregnant women except me who must be facing similar issues; why do you have to burst crackers at night? People don’t even care about their own neighbors.”

