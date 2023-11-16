TV actress Ankita Lokhande’s personal life has been the talk of the town ever since she entered the Bigg Boss 17 house with her husband Vicky Jain. The couple has been making headlines for often getting into fights and their bittersweet relationship. Recently, the actress was seen slamming her husband/co-contestant after he expressed his excitement about the change of his room. The actress had asked him to forget they were married and play his game alone. However, the Pavitra Rishta actress is now in the news for different reasons.

The Manikarnika actress has often been subjected to pregnancy rumors by started by netizens. However, this time, she has herself sparked the same during her appearance inside the BB house. Yes, you heard that right! Recently, the actress was seen telling her housemates, “kuch khatta khaane ka mann karraha hai,” reacting to which Rinku Dhawan had asked if there was good news. While she had denied it that day, she has now taken the pregnancy test. Scroll down for details.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande was seen informing her husband, Vicky Jain, about missing her periods and her ‘mood swings’. She further revealed to him that since she hadn’t been feeling well for the past few days, she had taken the pregnancy test inside the house. The actress has allegedly taken blood and urine test reports, which are awaited.

Ankita Lokhade was heard telling Vicky Jain, “I am not feeling well, I can feel from inside that I am not well. Main bimar hoon. I am not getting my periods, I want to go home. I have gone through blood tests for pregnancy to check if I am not pregnant. I had the test yesterday, and today, they did my urine test. My emotions are going up and down, I am going through something which I can’t explain. I am confused, and I am not blaming you for it.”

A day before, Ankita Lokhande was telling other housemates, “Achcha nhi lag raha hai, roj sham mein ulti-ulti jaisa lag raha hai. Khatta khane ka mann kar raha hai.” Responding to which she had said, “Nhi, nhi…vaisa kuch nhi hai. Mujhe lag raha kuch aur gadbad toh nhi.”

Before entering the Bigg Boss 17 house, Ankita had once opened up about the pregnancy rumors and told a portal that people keep talking about it and it doesn’t matter because she’s fine till the time talks are good. She added that she will let people know whenever she gets pregnant.

Well, Ankita Lokhande’s fans are eagerly waiting for today’s episode to air to see if she talks about the result of her reports are not. We shall wait too.

