Ever since Ankita Lokhande entered the Bigg Boss 17 house, she’s been time and again talking about her ex-boyfriend and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. For the unversed, the duo fell head over heels in love with each other on the sets of Pavitra Rishta. While the couple was about to get married, they decided to call it quits, ending their 6-year-long relationship. However, years later, they both moved on, and Ankita married Vicky Jain.

A few days back, Ankita was seen talking about SSR to Abhishek Kumar, where she called him a family and said she feels proud to talk about him. However, while her talking about the late actor drew angry responses from netizens, an old video of her from Shekhar Suman’s show talking about the initial days of their relationship has resurfaced on the web. Scroll down for details.

Recently, we came across an old video of Ankita Lokhande revealing to Shekhar Suman that she initially didn’t like Sushant Singh Rajput. In the clip, she’s heard saying, “Hum log set pe kaam karte the day and night aur pehle hi din se mujhe thoda Sushant accha nahi lagta tha. Jab voh set pe aaya toh he was like full of attitude toh mujhe laga jao, mujhe kaunsi padi hai teri. Tu dekh apne raste main raste. Humare bohot jhagde hote the, set pe toh mujhe jhaad deta tha. Main nayi nayi artist thi aur uska close chal raha hota tha mere saath toh mujhe camera ke peeche khada kar ke bolta tha gylecerin lo aur main leti thi aur main vaisehi expression deti thi jaise main apne close main doongi… Chimti karta tha ki aankhein neechi karo.”

Ankita Lokhande further added, “Sochiye main kitni seedhi thi, maine kitna attyachar saha hai. Uss vakt main zyada hi kuch pyaar main andhi ho gayi thi. Ab aankhein khul chuki hain aur maine yeh dekha ki voh mujhse bohot pyaar karta hai.” Watch it below:

Reacting to her video a user wrote, “Yaar Ankita aap abhi nautanki mat karo kyunki bigg Boss mein aap Aakar sirf aur sirf Sushant ke bare mein hi baten kar rahe ho balki Sushant hamare sath nahin hai is duniya mein nahin hai.”

While another said, “Sahi mein ye such m bahut pyaar krti thi use… Iska face btata hai.. Sushant ne usko chod ke galti ki thi.” A third user said, “She was truly in love with sushant but Sushant cheated on her.. N then he died.. Sache pyar ko chorho phir zaleel hi Hote ho.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Ankita Lokhande’s old video? Do let us know.

