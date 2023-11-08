Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Gets Teary-Eyed As Seeing Abhishek Kumar Reminds Her Of Sushant Singh Rajput: "He Did Not Have Anybody To Stand Up For Him"

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are making all the noise on Bigg Boss 17. The controversial reality show is back with another season and as expected, this year also the BB house is full of drama, confrontations and revelations. While Ankita and Vicky are always fighting in the house, in yesterday’s episode, fans saw the Pavitra Rishta actress shedding tears over her late ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput.

Ankita and Sushant dated for 6 years before parting ways. They met on the sets of their show Pavitra Rishta. After the Dil Bechara actor’s untimely demise, Ankita has spoken many times about the star. On Bigg Boss 17, the actress revealed that Sushant was very affected by what people said about him on social media.

During her conversation with co-contestant Abhishek Kumar, Ankita said that he reminds her of SSR, “When you roam around in pants and without shirt, you remind me of Sushant. His physique was exactly like yours.”

She further added, “Sushant was hardworking to the next level. He would be very involved and was a perfectionist. I’m very easy-go-lucky, but he would dive deep into things. He would get affected by what people talked about him on Twitter. Sushant did not have anybody to stand up for him.”

Ankita even said that she always likes talking about the Kedarnath actor as he is ‘family’.

Earlier Lokhande had spoken about Sushant Singh Rajput with Navid Sole and revealed that it was difficult for her to move on after breaking up with the star, “He was always my friend but I never saw him that way, in fact I used to talk to him and tell him that my ex will come back. I will wait for him and all. I don’t remember how it happened, he just came into my life and directly proposed to me for marriage and not for a relationship and at that time I decided this was it. I took me time to get into a relationship it wasn’t like I came out of one and went into another as it was very painful to get over and life changed post-Vicky coming into my life.”

Sushant and Ankita dated from 2010 to 2016. SSR passed away on June 14, 2020.

Must Read: When Kapil Sharma Suddenly Disappeared Without Shooting Any New Episodes, Forcing The TV Channel To Telecast Old Episodes, “It Spells Loss Of Marketing Revenue”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News