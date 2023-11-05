Kangana Ranaut never ever misses a chance to launch her attack on Bollywood celebrities every then and now. Be it her calling Alia Bhatt Karan Johar’s puppet to call the filmmaker the flag bearer of nepotism on his chat show, she has often grabbed headlines for her distasteful remarks against her contemporaries. In today’s throwback story, we will tell you about the time when she had called out Deepika Padukone for her depression dragging Sushant Singh Rajput.

The story goes back to 2020, when she appeared for an interview with a news channel. In the same interview, she was seen blasting the Piku actress for allegedly talking about depression eight years after her break up with Ranbir Kapoor. Later she was also seen asking DP not to force the illness on her or on Sushant, who are saying that they are not depressed.

A few months after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Kangana Ranaut told a news channel, “Yeh jo depression theory hai, yeh Deepika Padukone ji hai woh achanak se 2015-16 mein kehti hain ki ‘2008 mein mujhe dump kiya gaya tha, toh mujhe uska depression aaj ho gaya hai. Aath saalon baad. Uske baad, beech mein unke affairs bhi chal rahe hain, woh ache se kaam bhi kar rahin hain, woh bahar jaake sajti sawartin bhi hain, sab kuch hota hai, shaadi bhi ho rahi hai, but depression bhi saath saath mein hai. Aisa kaise depression hota hai joki aath saal baad hota hai?”

Later, Kangana Ranaut’s team also Tweeted, “If @deepikapadukone says she suddenly got depressed for a break up which happened 10 years ago, we believe her so give me and Sushant same respect if I say I am not mentally ill or if Sushant’s father says he wasn’t mentally ill believe us also na. Why you forcing illness on us?”

Well, this wasn’t the first time Kangana Ranaut had mocked the mental illness. She had once reacted to Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan’s depression video and had said that it’s ‘difficult for broken families children.’

She had Tweeted, “At 16 I was facing physical assault, was single-handedly taking care of my sister who was burnt with acid and also facing media wrath, there can be many reasons for depression but it’s generally difficult for broken families children, the traditional family system is very important.” However a few days later, Ira dropped a video of her talking about depression while indirectly hitting back at the Queen actress’ ‘broken families children’.

On the work front, after the debacle of Tejas, Kangana Ranaut has Emergency and Tanu Weds Manu Returns 3 in the pipeline while Deepika Padukone has Fighter, Kalki 2898 AD and Singham Again on her plate.

