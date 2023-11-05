India has been enjoying success in most of the matches they have played during the ICC World Cup 2023 till now. Today, too, Men in Blue enjoyed a glorious victory after they crushed South Africa badly. ICYMI, after India made 326/5 in 50 overs while SA crumbled to 83 runs in just 27.1 overs, making Men in Blue shine brighter than the stars. While we continue to celebrate the victory of team India against South Africa at Eden Garden, Kolkata, a few clips of birthday boy Virat Kohli from the field have been going viral for all the happy reasons.

After making 101 runs and not out, the Indian cricketer was seen doing a happy dance on the field during the World Cup match. The clip has gone viral, and netizens can’t help but shower their love on the videos. The star turns a year older today and his wife and actress Anushka Sharma had penned an adorable birthday note for the cricketer earlier today. Scroll down for videos.

A few Reddit users took to the platform to share videos of Virat Kohli’s dancing in between. While fielding against South Africa, Kohli was seen recreating Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic pose as the latter’s song ‘Chaleya’ from Jawan played at the stadium. The song is originally picturized on SRK and Nayanthara. Well, not only that, he even grooved to his wife Anushka Sharma’s ‘Ainvayi Ainvayi’ song from Band Baajaa Baaraat.

The track, which has originally been picturized on Anushka and Ranveer Singh, saw Virat Kohli doing the hook step at the Eden Gardens. Watch the videos below:

Commenting on his dance a user wrote, “Full entertainment this man,” while another said, “Run bhi woh maare, crowd ko hype bhi woh kare, aur ab dance bhi. Kitna kuch karna padta hai cheeku bhaiyya ko.”

A third one wrote, “Can imagine him as Bittu lol.” Reacting to his dance on SRK’s Chaleya song, a netizen said, “Life mein ek Virat Kohli toh main bhi deserve karti hu.”

“My man dancing after outscoring the entire opposition by himself,” read another comment.

“I think he can give a shot at acting after retirement,” said another user.

Coming back after the victory against South Africa, India is now gearing up for its next match on November 12 against the Netherlands.

Well, we are already all charged up and excited to watch team India hold the World Cup 2023.

