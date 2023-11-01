Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai have done many films together including Devdas, Mohabbatein, and Josh. While the former two were big hits, Josh failed to leave a mark amongst fans. However, what fans did talk about was the casting. This was the first time fans saw SRK and Aish in the role of a brother and sister. However, the more shocking fact is that initially Salman Khan was approached for the role of Aishwarya’s brother!

Birthday girl Aishwarya revealed this shocking fact once in an interview. She had said that Mansoor Khan wanted the film to be made with Aamir Khan and Salman Khan with Salman playing the role of the brother. However, later SRK got the role and Aamir did not become a part of the project.

She told an entertainment portal according to ETimes, “I think the cast was meant to be Aamir [Khan] and Salman at one point and eventually it became Shah Rukh and I think Aamir (Khan) at some point was to play Chandrachur (Singh)’s role. So the cast kept changing at different points of time but Sherly remained Sherly. So I had said yes to Mansoor (Khan).”

This was the same time Aish was dating Salman. The duo split ways after a turbulent relationship in 2001. Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan’s break-up was one of the ugliest break-ups of Bollywood and the duo is not in touch. They are often seen at events but end up ignoring each other.

In another interview, Shah Rukh Khan revealed that Kajol was supposed to play Aish’s role but people were not happy with her playing King Khan’s sister. SRK had said, “Do you know Kajol was supposed to do Aishwarya’s role? But everyone was vehemently opposed to the idea. After doing two hugely successful films as the romantic lead Kajol as my sister was unthinkable. Basically, Aishwarya was chosen because everyone wanted to sign her. She has the central role in Josh. Kajol, of course, wanted to play my role.”

Josh was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 16 crore and could only manage to make Rs 17.83 crore at the box office. While SRK won the race between the 3 Khans, the failure of Josh at the box office was a big blow to him. Both Salman and Aamir dedicated their time to other projects and were saved from adding another flop film to their list.

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Salman and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3. The film is all set for a Diwali release and fans are anticipating a mega blockbuster. Shows as early as 7 a.m. have been scheduled due to the high demand.

