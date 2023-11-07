TV actress Ankita Lokhande is going strong inside the Bigg Boss 17 house along with her husband Vicky Jain. The couple entered the house in mid-October and has often gotten into big arguments for different reasons. Apart from their nok-jhok and tu tu main main, the Pavitra Rishta actress is also grabbing headlines for talking about her ex-boyfriend and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. After opening up about her break-up to Munawar Faruqui, she now calls SSR her ‘family’.

For the unversed, Ankita and Sushant, who fell head over heels in love with each other on the sets of Pavitra Rishta, were set to tie the knot. However, due to unfortunate reasons, things didn’t go as planned, and both called it quits in 2016 after six long years of relationship. Later, both moved on, and she married Vicky Jain.

A while back, the official social media page of Colors dropped a new promo, and it sees Bigg Boss 17 contestants – Ankita Lokhande and Abhishek Kumar – talking about Sushant Singh Rajput. The clip opens with the Manikarnika actress telling Kumar, “Sushant kaisa tha naa woh bahut mehnat karta tha, bahut hi zayda, another level of hard work.” Later when Abhishek says that he had decided to not talk to her about SSR, she said she feels proud to talk about him.

While getting emotional, Ankita Lokhande tells Abhishek Kumar, “Uske bare mein baat karna aacha hi lagta. Proud feeling aati hai, nothing else. Family Hai.” Soon after the episode surfaced on web, netizens slammed the actress for playing the sympathy card. However, soon her fans came into her defense. Watch the video below:

Reacting to her video, a user wrote, “Sushant ke naam pe footage leri h ye 2nd time hai,” another said, “Yaar uske bare me bolke sympathy mat lo.” A third one said, “Nominated h to Sushant k public se vote mangri h chotti kahi ki.” Fourth one wrote, “Don’t play sympathy kard ankita.”

However soon her fans came to her defense and bashed the haters. One said, “Koi sympathy nhi le Rahi Hai uska bf rah Chuka hai etne saal agar baat kare to haq uska esme tum logo ko kya problem ho Rahi hai.” While another fan wrote, “She is a very nice person …she truly have love sushant ..no offense to his fans …but only ankita knows wat she goes thought..people r judging her …judging is easy who went to this …only she know the pain.”

