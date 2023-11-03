Bigg Boss 17 is getting interesting by the minute. From fights between couples to high voltage drama, if entertainment is what you are looking for, head to Bigg Boss 17. Hosted by Salman Khan, one of the most popular contestants of this season has turned out to be TV actress Ankita Lokhande’s husband Vicky Jain. Be it his mega-game planning or his continuous fights with his wife, Vicky has surely been making headlines. However, it looks like Vicky, Ankita and Neil Bhatt may get evicted soon! Wondering why? Read on!

In a new promo that has gone viral on social media from tonight’s upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan can be seen having a chat with Vicky about his secret phone call with Neil Bhatt before he entered Bigg Boss. Salman asks the other contestants in the house, “The contracts that you guys had signed, mentioned all the terms and conditions of this show very clearly. How many of you have honored the contract explicitly? Before entering the house, who has spoken to whom?” To this, Vicky says, “Sir, I had spoken to Neil two days before entering the show.”

Salman Khan then questions Ankita Lokhande, “Ankita, did you know that Vicky had spoken to Neil?” She replies, “Sir, I got to know about it later.”

Sana Raaes Khan then says that they may be evicted from the game, “Viacom has the right to evict them or to discontinue their further participation.”

Watch the video from Weekend Ka Vaar here:

Many netizens reacted to the viral video. One wrote, “Ankita neil abhishek isha vicky planning krke aye hai or inko punishment milna chahiye or BB should take strict action against them,” while another comment read, “This is why i love #BiggBoss!Ankita thinks only tv stars deserve this opportunity.she brought it up with khanzaadi and again with Sana during nomination.they got the show on a platter but they r the one who r abusing it.thank u for being honest to the audience #BB17 #BIGGBOSS17.”

Another netizen wrote, “Sahi Inki Class Toh Leni Chyie.”

Neil’s team has however denied all allegations and have given their statement, “2 days prior to entering the Bigg Boss house, Neil got a call from Vicky (Vikaas Jain) where he spoke about Bigg Boss. Neil did not talk much, just told Vicky ‘chal dekhte hai’ on the call, which is neither a confirmation nor a denial of him being a part of the house. Even in the therapy room, Neil agreed that Vicky had called him but they didn’t meet or discuss strategy at all.”

Will Neil, Ankita and Vicky get evicted? We have to wait and watch!

