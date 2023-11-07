Kapil Sharma is a well-known name in the Indian entertainment industry. After emerging as a winner of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge 3, he became a household name with his comedy show ‘Comedy Nights With Kapil’. After becoming everyone’s favorite, he rose to success with endless episodes of the comedy show topping the TRP charts. However, years later, his hard-earned success and fame slowly began slipping out of his hands after he got subjected to fights and alcoholism. Things took a U-turn when he got into an in-flight fight with Sunil Grover.

His downfall began when he allegedly hurled a shoe at Grover in a flight, making him and his other cast quit his comedy show one by one. Not only that, success got into his head so much so that there were even reports of him making Bollywood celebrities wait for on the sets of his show. Things turned ugly for the comedian when he ranted against a journalist on social media and accused ex-girlfriend Preeti Simoes of extortion.

During such times, Kapil Sharma once went incommunicado ahead of the shooting for an episode for Family Time With Kapil Sharma leaving the channel in a fix. The story goes back to April 2018 when the show-makers tried everything to get through the comedian and kept calling him frantically. It is being said since the makers didn’t have any episode ready in the bank, they were behind the comedian for the shooting of an episode.

A source close to the show had revealed to Fenil And Bollywood that the channel of ‘Family Time With Kapil Sharma found themselves caught in the ensuing drama, following which in a major embarrassment to them, the comedian had not shot last week. “With no bank of episodes to speak of, the channel was forced to air old episodes from the previous season of The Kapil Sharma Show.” Adding, “Alarm bells have started ringing as it spells loss of marketing revenue. They are clueless about when Kapil will resume shooting.”

At that time, Kapil Sharma was also the producer of Family Time With Kapil Sharma, owing to which he used to decide the schedule depending upon the availability of the celebs. Kapil or the showrunners didn’t have a day fixed for the shooting of episodes. Despite his unprofessional behavior, the channel still gave him a second chance.

Cut to the present, after some time, Kapil Sharma rebuilt his career and began to enjoy success and fame once again. The Kapil Sharma Show, which went off air in July, is on a break and is expected to return with a new season soon.

