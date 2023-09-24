Comedian Kiku Sharda opened up on dealing with personal loss, and the actor has been going through one of the toughest times in his life. In a heartbreaking post, he announced the demise of both his parents and the void he has been experiencing since their souls departed.

Kiku, in a very long post, poured his heart out, recalling anecdotes about his father and mother, who passed away within the last two months. The actor has been mourning their loss and finding the strength to move on with life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an Instagram post, Kiku Sharda shared a picture of both his parents and wrote, “Lost them both within the last 2 months. My maa and my papa.” He even shared how his parents had been the pillar of his strength, and he drew inspiration from them when he was low.

Kiku Sharda even mentioned how his mother used to gossip about TV shows with him over phone calls. In his post, The Kapil Sharma fame artist wrote, “Maa- aapki bahut yaad aati hai maa, aapke bina life ke baare mein kabhi socha nahi tha. Ab mere TV shows ke baare mein mujhe feedback kaun dega, mujhe kaun bataiga ki main kaha galat ja raha hoon aur kahan sahi, meri har kaamyabi par khush kaun hoga aur mere har setback par dukhi kaun hoga. KBC ka episode dekh kar mujhe call kaun karega aur bataiga ke aaj Amitabh Bachchan ne kya mazedaar kiya. Mujhe aur bahut kuch sunna tha aap se , bahut kuch kehna tha aapse, bahut kuch poocha tha aapse , yeh sab ab kisse ?”

Recalling his father, Kiku wrote, “Papa- Aapko hamesha itna strong dekha, itna confident dekha, life ko puri tarah enjoy karte dekha. You had so many plans for your children and grandchildren, family mattered the most to you. ‘Positivity’ is how I describe you, I have never seen anyone to be as positive as you. In the biggest of downfalls of life, you always saw the bright side. Bahut seekha aapse, aur bahut seekhna tha aapse.”

The actor is coping with the loss of both his parents as he concluded his tribute and wrote, “Aap dono ne jaane mein jaldbaazi kar di. Thoda ruk jaate, kuch baatein baaki thi. You promised each other to be together forever and together you are. Miss you maa and pa.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiku Sharda (@kikusharda)

Condolences have been pouring in ever since the actor shared the heartbreaking news. For the unversed, Kiku Sharda is one of the best comedians in this industry. His long association with The Kapil Sharma Show has been one of the turning points of his career.

We pray that he finds strength in these testing times. May his parents’ souls find solace with each other.

Must Read: When Game Of Thrones’ ‘Ramsay’ Iwan Rheon Called Filming The R*pe Scene Of ‘Sansa’ Sophie Turner The “Worst Day Of My Career”: “It Was A Horrible, Horrible Day”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News