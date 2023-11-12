Salman Khan fans just cannot keep calm as Tiger 3 was released today, November 12, on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. Also starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, the film has been getting great reviews from netizens who have already declared the film a ‘super-hit’. Ahead of the mega release, Bhaijaan promoted his film Tiger 3 on Bigg Boss 17. However, yesterday’s episode was extra special as Katrina Kaif marked her presence on the show. From talking about Vicky Kaushal to dancing on Tiger 3 song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam, the duo had a gala time.

The contestants were excited to meet Katrina Kaif on the occasion of Diwali. The actress looked gorgeous in a red saree while Salman looked handsome in a cream colored kurta. While everyone was excited, contestant Samarth Jurel was star-struck.

Samarth praised Katrina on the show and said, “Aap bahut sundar dikh rhe ho…” Salman then interrupted and said “Abbey, Vicky [Kaushal] Bura Maan Jayega.” The Bigg Boss contestant could not help but burst out laughing after this funny comment.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in 2021 and the duo is enjoying their married life. From attending Diwali parties together to appreciating each others’ work, the couple is pure goals!

The actress was reportedly dating Salman Khan in 2005 but the duo split ways in 2010. Both the Tiger 3 actors are cordial with each other and remain friends to date.

Meanwhile, on the Bigg Boss 17 episode, Salman had a fun time with Katrina. He later spoke to the BB housemates and scolded them. Salman was especially angry with Aishwarya Sharma and scolded her for screaming at husband Neil Bhatt, “Aye chal, tu chal. Kitna patience aap iska try karogi? Jo disrespect aap Neil ke saath karti hai that is not ok. Ye bada hi toxic relationship banne wala hai. This is the one and only formula for disaster” (How much are you going to test his patience? The way you disrespect Neil is not ok. This is turning out to be a very toxic relationship.)”

Bigg Boss 17 is getting more dramatic by the minute and we cannot wait to see what more unfolds in the BB house.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Tiger 3: Salman Khan Starrer Beats Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan But Won’t Touch Jawan At The Worldwide Screen Count, To Release On Whopping Amount Of Screens – Numbers Inside!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News