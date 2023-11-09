The latest hot and sassy episode from Koffee With Karan season 8 is already streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, featuring Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. While we all know about Sara’s deep connection with Janhvi Kapoor, seeing the actress with Ananya might have come as a shocker, leading to thoughts that whether they are the new BFFs in town or not after KWK season 7’s fiasco, but it seems all is well in the hood.

While Sara and Ananya exuded glamor and hotness on the KWK couch, they spilled quite a few coffee beans during the episode. If you haven’t watched it yet and are willing to know what the highlights are, scroll ahead to read.

Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan is often considered one of the most controversial talk shows ruling the entertainment content as celebs come and open about many things, be it their dating rumors, marriage manifestations, and many more. After the first episode of KWK featuring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, a lot of people slammed it based on a few revelations about the couple having an ‘open relationship.’ While in the second episode, we saw the Deol brothers – Sunny and Bobby, winning hearts with their honesty and loving bond.

Now, it’s time for some ‘sugar n spice and everything nice’ vibe. As Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday appeared on the show for the third episode, here are the best 5 moments that you cannot miss!

Sara Ali Khan On Box Office Failures

Debuting with Kedarnath, Sara Ali Khan has been a part of a few projects, some worked at the box office, while some tanked majorly. Revealing how her films like Love Aaj Kal and Coolie No. 1 not working out in the box office hurt her, and said, “I’ve accepted that. It’s about actually understanding the larger ramifications of that. I actually think that the way that Love Aaj Kal or Coolie No. 1 not doing well affected me is way more deep-rooted than I even realized.” She further added how she even self doubted herself after that.

Ananya Panday Working For Validation

Ananya Panday got real about how she has worked only to get the validation and said on the show, “It does get tough because I think all I ever worked for is validation. I am my father’s daughter, and he’s a huge people pleaser and in every aspect of my life, I’ve just wanted love from people and that’s something I’ve worked towards all the time.” While sharing how she used to get bothered by all the negativity, the Dream Girl 2 actress revealed that she now deals with it in a better way.

Ananya Panday, A Possessive Partner?

In one of the fun segments of Koffee With Karan, Ananya revealed that she is a 100% possessive girlfriend and even explained how difficult it is to be in a relationship with another actor and even hinted at her ongoing ‘Aashiqui’ with Aditya Roy Kapur by responding cheekily, “I’m feeling very Ananya Coy Kapur to answer that question.”

Sara Ali Khan On Shubman Gill

The Simmba actress declared it in a quirky way, “You’ve got the wrong Sara guys. Sara ka sara duniya galat Sara ke peeche padha hai.” And further shared that she had a very limited interaction with the Indian cricket team player.

Sara Ali Khan Threatened Ananya Panday?

While giving an insight about their budding friendship, Ananya Panday claimed that Sara Ali Khan had once threatened her over not pursuing someone she liked. While in reality, the Liger actress was not even interested in the person. Amid this, Sara interrupted and said that her threatening had an impact on Ananya, which restrained her from giving in her interest in that said person.

Bonus Highlight:

Did you know it was Karan Johar and Ananya’s mom, Bhavana Pandey, who had instigated her to take up the role in Liger featuring Vijay Deverakonda? Yes, that’s what the actress spilled on the couch. For the unversed, Liger was one of the most criticized and disastrous failures at the box office in 2022.

Koffee With Karan currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar!

