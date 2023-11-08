2023 has been a fantastic year so far for Shah Rukh Khan. After a historic comeback, the superstar has consolidated his supremacy at the box office with an epic success of Jawan. Now, after raking in record-breaking numbers, the film has made a roaring debut on Netflix, and the streaming giant has made all the numbers official. Keep reading to know more!

Also starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and others in key roles, the action thriller marked the first-ever collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and director Atlee. It received all the love and appreciation from the masses as the film went on to shatter almost every record for a Bollywood film.

Now, after a glorious theatrical run, Jawan is also creating ripples on the digital platform. For those who don’t know, the film premiered on Netflix on 2nd November with its extended cut. As expected, it has taken the streaming platform by storm by garnering impressive views and watching hours, making it to the top 10 films list across the globe.

As per Netflix‘s official website, Jawan has got itself placed in 4th place in the list of top 10 non-English films across the globe during the period of October 30 to November 5. So technically, this list comprises the data of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer for four days; still, it has made a huge impact with its record-breaking viewership.

As per official data, Jawan garnered 5.2 million views on Netflix globally in the above-mentioned time frame. Apart from that, it has also enjoyed a staggering 14.9 million watching hours. This is a huge feat in the debut week, and no doubt, it’s turning out to be a blockbuster on the OTT platform, too.

In Asian countries like India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Qatar, and Singapore, the biggie was ranked first between 30 October and 5 November. Out of Asia, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer was among the top films in Kenya, Morocco, and Nigeria.

One of the reasons behind the major success of Jawan on the OTT platform is that the extended cut was released digitally. Though nothing substantial is featured in the OTT version, it has helped in raising curiosity among the viewers.

Meanwhile, the film attained an all-time blockbuster status at the worldwide box office by grossing over 1100 crores. In India alone, it earned over 750 crores gross.

